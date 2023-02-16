New space sector internship for students aged 17 and up

SINGAPORE - Tertiary students who aspire to build satellites or work on geospatial technologies will have the opportunity to do so with the launch of an internship programme in the space sector here.

The new Space Internship Programme will expose those aged 17 and above to space-related companies, with the aim of building up talent in the industry and helping students hone relevant skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) fields.

Launched on Thursday at a Stem education forum at the Global Space and Technology Convention, held at Sheraton Towers Singapore, the initiative is led by Space Faculty, the education arm of local organisation Singapore Space and Technology (SSTL), and national space office, the Office for Space Technology and Industry.

From now till 2026, there will be at least 95 internship openings across space-tech firms here and abroad.

Companies offering internships include the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Bangalore-based GalaxEye Space, a start-up that aims to build commercial and multisensor earth observation satellites.

Each stint will last between three and six months, and students can apply for them during school holidays or while waiting to enter university, said Ms Lynette Tan, chief executive of SSTL and Space Faculty.

There is no age limit for applicants, she added, and those looking for a mid-career switch can also apply on Space Faculty’s website.

Applicants will be screened by Space Faculty before they are recommended to suitable companies, which will then interview them.

Singapore’s space sector comprises about 2,000 professionals and researchers, and more than 60 local and international companies.

Ms Tan said there is a need to expose learners to Stem-related jobs early, as the demand for talent in this space has increased while the bar has been set higher.

The internship programme is not limited to just mathematics and engineering students.

“We are more particular about whether applicants show the willingness to learn. We want a range of students from life sciences, biology... You don’t have to be an aerospace engineering student to be in this sector,” she said.

“Some students might be learning history, but they may also be interested in space. They might also be good in basic maths and science. Just because they’ve chosen to major in history does not preclude them from exploring other options.”