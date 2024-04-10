New social impact hub Foundry to spark collaboration between charities

SINGAPORE - A new social impact hub to house up to 24 non-profit organisations is slated to open at the end of November.

Called The Foundry, the hub will be housed in the three-storey building at 11 Prinsep Link that served as the Elections Department office building until 2019.

The collective impact hub is being set up by registered charity The Majurity Trust (TMT), in partnership with the Singapore Government Partnerships Office, Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Tote Board.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Health Rahayu Mahzam said in Parliament on March 1 that SLA recognises the role spaces play in promoting social good, and has been repurposing spaces to serve the community.

Other social impact hubs include Temasek Shophouse and Common Ground Civic Centre & Consultancy.

TMT chief executive Martin Tan said TMT has been piloting a co-working concept with six non-profits in the last three years at its office in Gateway East in Beach Road.

TMT and the six non-profits – Impart, KampungKakis, The Tapestry Project SG, VintageRadio.SG, Ray of Hope and Better.sg – are looking to move into The Foundry in November. The non-profits tackle various social issues such as social isolation among seniors and youth mental health.

The first floor of the 17,000 sq ft The Foundry will have an events space which can seat 120 people, a podcast studio and a social enterprise cafe. The second and third storeys will have an open office concept for organisations or individuals, and anchor offices for larger organisations.

Mr Tan said The Foundry’s lease from April 2024 is for five years, with an option to renew for another four years.

He said TMT is working to raise $5 million for The Foundry to be sustainable for the first three years. This includes operational costs that will amount to $2.5 million and another $2.5 million for renovations in the building, he said.

Charities moving into The Foundry will pay a monthly membership fee starting at $250 per seat and around $2,000 for office space for four, which is about 40 per cent to 50 per cent of market rental rates, he added.

The charities have used the co-working space at Beach Road in various ways, with KampungKakis holding volunteer training and discussions on weekends, and Impart running tutoring sessions for youngsters during the exam season.

Mr Tan said the young charities can help one another with common practices such as organising a golf tournament and onboarding a new board member. “One of the key things we found is that they don’t feel alone anymore. We think that societal issues are just too complex for charities to navigate on their own.”

TMT hopes to help the charities grow to a stage where they are sustainable, with their own pool of donors and volunteers. TMT has set a target to help charities to achieve their goals, such as achieving Institution of a Public Character (IPC) status, in around three years, said Mr Tan.

Charities in The Foundry will attend quarterly town halls and learning sessions, for instance a visit to Google to learn about technology and organisational culture, as well as annual masterclasses on fund raising, strategy and business plans.

The Foundry will also house enablers such as charity Better.sg, which helps charities to build their tech capabilities, and Ray of Hope which helps small charities with fund raising. For instance, Better.sg helped Impart to create a Telegram bot to schedule timings for volunteers to meet the youth-at-risk whom they serve, allowing volunteers to spend more time with the youngsters rather than on administrative matters.