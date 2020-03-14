New SMC in area served by MOM's Josephine Teo

A new single seat will be carved out of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC for the next general election, the first time the five-member constituency has been downsized since its formation in 1997.

This new Marymount SMC, which is mostly made up of areas under Bishan North ward served by Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, will have 23,439 voters, according to the latest voter rolls.

It will include a group of flats south of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, amenities such as Marymount MRT station and Bishan North Community Centre, and schools like Catholic High School.

Asked if she would contest in the single-member constituency (SMC), Mrs Teo said yesterday that the "first and foremost priority" was taking care of residents' interests and needs.

"I have also spoken to my grassroots leaders who are glad they can continue to work together to support the residents," she said.

"They have many friends among the grassroots leaders in the rest of the GRC, and these bonds remain strong even when the boundaries have changed."

She added: "We don't know when the GE will be called, but when the time comes, I seek residents' continued support for the People Action Party's (PAP) team in Marymount."

Mrs Teo, 51, has been an MP in the group representation constituency since she entered politics in 2006.

In the last general election in 2015, the Bishan-Toa Payoh PAP team led by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen won 73.6 per cent of the vote against the Singapore People's Party.

Lim Min Zhang