New SingPost facility to be set up at MRT stations for users to send parcels

SINGAPORE - If you cannot visit a post office to send a parcel, SingPost is bringing the service closer to you by rolling out a facility called POPStop at MRT stations by January 2023.

The Straits Times understands that the first facility will be at an MRT station in the central business district. More details on other locations and the number of POPStops will come later, said a SingPost representative.

The POPStop will be manned by SingPost staff, with packing materials available for added convenience for individuals and businesses.

SingPost said it is also looking to ensure that consumers can pick up deliveries from these service stations in the future.

Another service available at the station will be POPDrop, an automated machine which can be used for dropping off parcels at any time. The items can be tracked by both the sender and receiver via the SingPost mobile app.

The POPStop offering was unveiled on Wednesday by Singapore Post (SingPost) and Stellar Lifestyle - the business arm of SMRT Corp - at eCommerce Expo Asia, held at Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre.

SingPost's chief executive of Singapore, Ms Neo Su Yin, said the establishment of POPStops supports the reduction in carbon footprint of parcel deliveries and will contribute towards the building of greener communities.

She noted that customers can save time when they send parcels at the dedicated facility since post offices also have to deal with requests such as stamp purchases, bill payments and mobile card top-ups.

"Convenience and ease of doing business are essential in the e-commerce sector - for sellers to be able to drop off their packages easily and in a timely manner and for consumers to have that added option when it comes to their deliveries," said Ms Neo. "We want to offer a carbon efficient way of doing first-mile. This helps us to reduce the requirement of a driver picking up just one item from a customer."

E-commerce sales in Singapore are expected to reach US$14 billion (S$20 billion) by 2027, according to a report released by Facebook and management consultancy Bain & Company in September.

SingPost's latest offering will complement its other services such as POPStation - an automated delivery locker system that lets customers receive parcels round the clock. POPStation has a network of over 150 locations throughout Singapore, including at least 100 that are open 24 hours.