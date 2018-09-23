New simulator adds realism to HazMat and industrial fire training

SINGAPORE - With its snaking pipes, storage cylinders and tall distillation tower, the facility may look like a typical chemical processing plant in Tuas or Jurong Island.

In reality, the plant is a training simulator used by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for its industrial fire and hazardous material (HazMat) training.

The Diamond hazardous material simulator is located in the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai. It also allows for gas and oil leak training.

The tactical centre houses two other simulators - the Orca, a ship firefighting training facility, and the Leaning Tower, which simulates a collapsed building.

The hazardous material simulator is named after the diamond-shaped symbol used for the identification of hazards under a United States fire protection code, which is adopted by emergency teams around the world.

The code also guides firefighters in the type of equipment and procedures that should be used.

The Diamond simulator provides realistic training for SCDF personnel to hone their advanced firefighting skills, said SCDF Major Lionel Lee.

Major Lee, 40, head of the HazMat branch at the Civil Defence Academy, said: "At this simulation ground, we have 12 fire simulators and three leak simulators. This will enable us to do 40 to 50 scenarios to test our frontliners in ways they cannot possibly predict."



Two Singapore Civil Defence Force officers plug a leaking storage cylinder at the Diamond simulator. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The five-storey infrastructure, officially opened in October 2015, allows firefighters to confront fires from storage cylinders, distillation towers and reactors, including gas leaks and toxic spills, said Major Lee, who helped designed it.

Instructors can monitor the firefighters' progress in various firefighting and rescue scenarios from a control room but as a precaution, an accompanying instructor carries a device, about the size of a pencil case, that controls a fire's size and extinguishes it immediately if necessary.

There are also kill-buttons on pillars nearby to extinguish fires during training.

The simulator's structures have been reinforced with rusty-looking Cor-Ten steel that can withstand intense heat from repeated fires.

In February 2017 and March this year, SCDF firefighters had to tackle industrial-sized fires at a waste management plant handling toxic waste in Tuas View Circuit and an oil storage facility in Pulau Busing respectively.

Both fires were extinguished without serious injuries to firefighters.

Training prevents "surprises", said Major Rayner Oon, commander of Tampines Fire Station.

Said HazMat-trained Major Oon, 30: "It (the training at Diamond) allows our personnel to be familiar with what is being used in the industry. When they turn out for an incident... they are not surprised by what they see."

Firefighters do not charge into large industrial fires but deploy water jets first to prevent spread.

Journalists had a tour of the facility last Thursday (Sept 20) to see the Diamond simulator in action.

In a demonstration, firefighters used an unmanned firefighting machine and newer technology currently being explored by SCDF - the pumper firefighting machine.



The unmanned firefighting machine is being explored by the Singapore Civil Defence Force. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Both were remotely controlled and directed water jets to the fires without risking the lives of firefighters.

In a real situation, HazMat personnel will move into a plant only after an industrial fire is contained and use chemical detectors to locate trapped workers or plug leaking gas cylinders.

During the tour, this reporter donned a HazMat chemical suit, which weighs 24kg in total.

The suit includes a breathing mask, air cylinder and helmet.



ST journalist Zaihan Mohamed Yusof donning a HazMat chemical suit, which weighs 24kg in total. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The suit has to form a perfect seal against hazardous material and gases outside. Inside, it became hot and stuffy quickly.

A simple task, like slotting a strap into a ratchet, took me about a minute to execute because of the gloves.

In this uncomfortable state, HazMat-trained personnel are expected to last 40 minutes and perform rescues.

I was glad to have survived 10 minutes in the suit without fainting.