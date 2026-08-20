New South East CDC scheme taps human connection to offer residents wider support

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South East District Mayor Dinesh Vasu Dash (far left) with beneficiaries and volunteers of the council’s existing programmes.

SINGAPORE – A new scheme will offer residents of the South East District additional support through companionship, mentorship and practical help.

Launched on Aug 20, the Friends of South East initiative seeks to build a network of volunteers and kindness ambassadors to address residents’ needs beyond financial concerns.

The South East Community Development Council (CDC) plans to recruit about 1,500 volunteers by August 2027 for various programmes. These include the Support a Block @ South East initiative, under which volunteers will visit seniors living in rental flats, help them buy groceries, or accompany them to their personal appointments.

The Friends of South East scheme is intended to address “emotional, social and practical needs that may not always require formal intervention but can have a profound effect on a person’s quality of life”, said the South East CDC.

Speaking at the launch event, South East District Mayor Dinesh Vasu Dash said the scheme complements existing campaigns by the council to uplift different segments of the community.

“(Seniors) may need care... (or) for someone to listen to them, to understand the concerns that they’re going through and difficulties that they may be facing. We want the South East District to be a district of kindness,” he added.

The programme is part of the South East CDC’s year-long campaign, A Journey Of Kindness, which encourages people to care for one another and to contribute in ways that are meaningful to them.

Businesses and community organisations can also provide resources, sponsorships or employee volunteers.

Volunteer Panneer Palaniandy helps to organise his company’s annual walk to raise funds for communities in need.

The 50-year-old employee of audit firm EY told The Straits Times that such events show how simple acts like walking can go a long way in supporting people in need.

The annual EY walk is part of the Walk for Health @ South East campaign, where more than 160 organisations will organise their own walks at their workplaces, schools and neighbourhoods.

With a goal of 200,000km, every kilometre walked will raise $1 towards a $200,000 fund, providing 2,000 beneficiaries with supermarket vouchers, said Dinesh.

To recruit volunteers for the Friends of South East scheme, South East CDC is tapping its existing programmes and corporate partners.

The network of volunteers will also support other existing initiatives. These include the Sports, Opportunities and Academic Resources programme for at-risk youth, which supports secondary school students from disadvantaged backgrounds through sports, tuition and coaching.

About 25 students receive support through the initiatives. Among them are Bedok South Secondary School students Azraf Rayyan Risdian, 13, and Raul Rhaizat, 14 , who are in Secondary 1 and 2, respectively .

Every Saturday, they spend 1½ hours receiving football coaching, followed by a 1½ hour tuition session with volunteers.

The two students, who attended the launch event with their principal Daryl Koh, said they appreciate the tuition sessions.

“Some of us might not have a conducive environment to study at home, or might not have anyone to help us with schoolwork,” said Raul, adding that the tuition sessions have helped him complete his school assignments.

Azraf said: “Staying in school and doing homework with my friends makes me motivated to do my work.”

Bedok South Secondary School principal Daryl Koh with Secondary 2 student Raul Rohaizat (left) and Secondary 1 student Azraf Rayyan Risdian. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Koh said he found it heartening to see the community come together to support students, extending the network of care beyond parents and teachers.

For 72-year-old Priscilla Neo, volunteering is much more than giving back to the community.

“It helps me make friends and create a group of my own,” she said. The retired administrative worker said she used to volunteer about four times a month, with each stint ranging from a few hours to half a day.

The volunteer work included distributing charity items to others and organising programmes to engage seniors in community organisations.

Priscilla Neo (right) has been volunteering for over 20 years. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Now struggling with pain in her joints, Neo cycles to help raise funds for the community. She said she tries to volunteer on an ad hoc basis, clocking in a few hours a month.

“I might not volunteer as often, but I have been doing it for so many years that the community is filled with my friends,” she said.