New SCDF training suits use virtual reality to create immersive scenarios

SINGAPORE - The distinct smell of a burning car hits their nostrils as the ambient temperature soars.

As they approach the crackling flames, the heat rises like a wall in front of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) trainees.

Unfazed, they use a spreader cutter to cut through the car’s body, straining against the weight and resistance of the tool before freeing the person trapped inside.

But while this scenario looks, sounds, feels and smells real, the trainees are actually immersed in virtual reality (VR) in an air-conditioned room.

Short of having them taste the acrid smoke, the new suits being developed for SCDF training simulations are deeply immersive, engaging four of the five human senses.

The multi-sensory suit being currently trialled by SCDF is the first of its kind, and is part of an extended reality (XR) system.

XR refers to an environment that involves both VR and physical elements.

The system for SCDF is being jointly developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), SCDF, and the National University of Singapore (NUS) Connective Ubiquitous Technology for Embodiments (Cute) Centre.

In the case of the system being developed for SCDF’s training, a VR headset immerses users in a virtual environment that engages their senses of sight and sound.

But there are also physical elements, such as heating elements in the suit and a tube that emits smells generated from a device attached to the suit.

A replicated spreader cutter, which is weighted to feel like the real thing, interacts with magnets on a dummy car frame to simulate the resistance of cutting through the metal of a real car.

At present, SCDF procures scrap vehicles for training purposes.

This is costly, as there is a limited number of times a scrap vehicle can be cut through.

With the XR system, trainees will be able to get a better feel and understanding of what to do before being tasked to do it on a physical scrap vehicle.