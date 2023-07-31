New SCDF facilities where firefighters train to battle large fires, medical responders learn with VR

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Civil Defence Force’s (SCDF) upgraded Civil Defence Academy (CDA) will not only prepare SCDF officers for evolving threats, but also allow them to scale their capabilities in future.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam officially opened new facilities such as the Fire Research Centre (FRC) and the National Emergency Medical Services Training Centre (NETC) at the annual SCDF workplan seminar on Monday.

“SCDF has made significant progress towards being a world-leading life-saving force. Singapore is one of the safest places in the world, in the context of civil and medical emergencies.”

Speaking at the CDA on Monday, Mr Shanmugam said: “In terms of facilities and technology, SCDF continues to invest in world-class facilities to better prepare our officers for the challenges on the front line.”

He was addressing more than 300 participants in Jalan Bahar, including SCDF officers and representatives from fire departments in Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim also attended the event.

The FRC has testing and modelling capabilities to facilitate evidence-based results, which will raise SCDF’s science and research capabilities, said Commissioner Eric Yap.

“It is commonly acknowledged that in the firefighting profession, no firefighter is considered to have attained real proficiency in his business until he has mastered the combination of science, theory and practice,” he said.

The FRC is housed in a 17m by 30m fire-tile-clad building that stands 17m high, in which large-scale fires, which can surpass 1,000 deg C, can be recreated in a controlled setting.

The centre is equipped with a large calorimeter capable of measuring the heat energy released by a fire, as well as other sensors to measure various conditions such as oxygen consumption.

This will be used to study real-life cases or test SCDF’s hypotheses, to develop more effective firefighting strategies and safety measures.

CDA director Alan Chow told reporters last Friday: “When we first built CDA in 1999, it was a state-of-the-art facility. However, with the evolution of infrastructure and operational landscape, we knew we needed to develop new capabilities.”

The high-rise buildings of yesterday pale in comparison to skyscrapers today, and industrial buildings have become more complex, Assistant Commissioner Chow added.