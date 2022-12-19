New SBS Transit programme helps wheelchair users navigate routes with travel buddies as guides

SINGAPORE - Passengers in wheelchairs can now learn to familiarise themselves with wheelchair-friendly travel routes under a new programme by transport operator SBS Transit.

Under the Travel Buddy programme launched on Monday, wheelchair users can sign up for up to three sessions on how to navigate a travel route with the help of a travel buddy for free.

The travel buddies, who are SBS Transit employees, will guide the passenger throughout the journey and share travel tips with them such as locating the lifts at a train station or finding the right cabin for wheelchair users.

Travel buddies will meet the passengers at their preferred starting bus stop, bus interchange or train station and guide him or her through the route. Depending on the route, passengers may be guided by more than one travel buddy throughout the journey.

A sector of the journey must include travelling on any SBS Transit bus or train service, including the North-East Line (NEL), Downtown Line and the Sengkang-Punggol LRT service.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme is Mr Tan HB, as he wants to be known.

Ever since a spinal cord injury left him dependent on a wheelchair in 2020, the 57-year-old said: “Getting onto a bus or a train suddenly became so unfamiliar to me, and it is a challenge for me because I am fearful of boarding a bus or train without help.

“But with this programme, I get a good idea of how to get to the respective stations and receive guidance from travel buddies to, for instance, tell me where the lift is or the right cabin in the train where I can park my wheelchair safely.”

Mr Tan, who is unemployed, has been familiarising himself with his regular routes, including commuting from his home in Jurong to Alexandra Hospital in Queenstown.

This programme also makes it easier for Mr Tan to switch from private transport to public transport. Currently, he gets around by driving, but his wife has to help him with his wheelchair.

“When I get older, I may not be able to drive any more, so I wanted to take this opportunity to get used to taking public transport on my own,” he said.

Mr Jeffrey Sim, chief executive of SBS Transit Rail, said that the programme was designed to not only help anxious wheelchair passengers allay their fears but also to help caregivers feel assured when these passengers travel on public transport on their own.

He added that some of the travel buddies are persons with disabilities who can empathise with the users. There are currently about 30 travel buddies, including four with disabilities.