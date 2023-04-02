New saliva test kits speed up drug screening for CNB

SINGAPORE - Patrons at two entertainment outlets in the city were subjected to quicker on-site drug screening on Friday night with the use of new saliva test kits.

The operation, led by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), began on Friday night and ended early Saturday morning, and targeted a KTV lounge in Orchard Road and a nightclub near Jalan Sultan.

Unlike previous operations, where suspects were taken back to CNB for urine tests, only those who test positive on the saliva kit are detained for further investigation.

On Friday, close to 240 people in the two nightlife establishments were checked and several were tested with the saliva test kits on suspicion of drug use.

A 43-year-old Singaporean man was arrested for suspected drug-related offences. Another man, 31, was arrested for being a suspected member of an unlawful society.

CNB said operations like those conducted on Friday help keep drugs off the streets and out of the nightlife and party scene. They are part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal drug activities.

Superintendent Lim Sze Yuk, commanding officer of Enforcement G Division, said: “Today, saliva (testing) was introduced into a suite of tools to increase our testing capacity. Officers can now choose to deploy (saliva test kits) on the spot to supplement other factors before deciding to arrest a person.”