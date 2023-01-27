New Safra clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang to open in May

SINGAPORE - More than 90,000 operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) and their families living in north-western Singapore will benefit from the new Safra clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang when it opens in May.

The hub spanning 29,000 sq ft, which is six years in the works, will feature a 150m sky running track linked to Choa Chu Kang Park and a range of sheltered sports facilities.

During a visit to the site on Friday, Senior Minister of State for Defence and President of Safra Zaqy Mohamad said: “This Safra is an integrated complex within Choa Chu Kang Park for NSmen to enjoy various fitness and well-being activities at our sheltered swimming pool and running track.”

Aside from sports facilities, Safra Choa Chu Kang will have childcare facilities and six enrichment centres offering courses ranging from languages, mathematics and science, to the arts, dance and taekwondo.

Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry and MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, who also visited the site, said it is a place families can enjoy.

“The young can go to play areas, the more energetic ones can go rock climbing and the seniors can walk around and breathe in the fresh air,” he added.

The new club, which is Safra’s seventh, is expected to draw over 1.4 million visitors every year when it opens its doors.