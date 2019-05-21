New safety moves at Marine Parade roundabout after fatal accident

Several measures will be implemented to reduce vehicular speed and enhance pedestrian safety at the Marine Parade roundabout where a fatal accident happened in March.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will realign the carriageway entering from Marine Parade Road into the roundabout, to introduce tighter turning angles that will lower motorists' speeds before entering the roundabout.

This would also encourage the motorists to give way to others already navigating the roundabout, said an LTA spokesman.

Vehicular impact guardrails will also be installed on the perimeter of the roundabout, next to the footpath. The LTA added that lanes will have to be narrowed to provide space for the guardrails.

Lastly, the pedestrian crossing will be moved farther away from the main flow of traffic, and the turning radius will also be tightened to slow down motorists turning into the Silversea condominium.

The LTA said the new measures come after taking into consideration feedback from residents as well as from Mountbatten MP Lim Biow Chuan.

In a Facebook post, Mr Lim thanked the LTA for acting on feedback and said that work will commence this month and end by end-July.

After an 82-year-old died on the pedestrian pathway next to the roundabout after an accident with a car, residents in the area appealed for safety features to be implemented.

About a week later, LTA added speed-regulating strips to two sections of the roundabout and put up new speed advisory signs reminding motorists of the 30kmh speed limit.

Silversea resident Beverly Paulis-Lukaszewski said she was glad that residents' concerns "didn't fall on deaf ears". "These three measures will increase the safety of this roundabout tenfold, and I'm relieved to read about this plan of action," added the 39-year-old housewife.

She had earlier said the situation was so unsafe that she made it a point to avoid walking along the roundabout when she took her four-year-old son to pre-school. When asked if she thought more could be done, she said that these seemed to be the most viable solutions apart from replacing the roundabout with a junction with traffic signals.

Mr Crispin Casimir, 57, a chartered building surveyor who uses the roundabout about twice a month, said it would also be useful to label lanes in the roundabout to guide cars. "There is currently too much lane jumping," he said.

LTA said the measures will be carried out in stages, and lanes will be partially closed during the road works to facilitate construction at the site.

Directional and information signs will also be placed to help guide motorists and other road users when works are ongoing.