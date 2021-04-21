New SafeEntry system now in use at more than 2,700 places here

The introduction of SafeEntry Gateway devices was made compulsory for places with large numbers of visitors from Monday.

Malls, cinemas, supermarkets and hospitals are among the more than 2,700 locations that are equipped with the new SafeEntry system.

Visitors to these places can now hold their TraceTogether tokens, or phones with the TraceTogether app, near the devices to register their visits.

This development paves the way for TraceTogether to be the only means to register visitors at more than 200,000 locations in Singapore where SafeEntry is deployed.

On March 16, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) announced that selected crowded places would have to implement the new check-in method, using either a physical device called the SafeEntry Gateway Box or the SafeEntry (Business) app, by April 19.

These venues include popular wet markets, large stand-alone retail outlets, selected museums and galleries, places of worship, funeral parlours with wake halls, as well as Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) venues hosting more than 100 people.

Existing SafeEntry check-in methods that use QR codes and visitors' identity cards will still be available at these places.

For now, public venues are not required to have TraceTogether-only SafeEntry, except for events or businesses that are part of ongoing pilots, such as live performances, cinemas and selected nightlife venues.

When The Straits Times visited the Junction 8 and Plaza Singapura malls yesterday afternoon, several visitors who used the new check-in mode told ST that it was quicker and more convenient.

Ms Chong Yuk Fong, who was at Plaza Singapura, said she preferred checking in by holding her token near the SafeEntry Gateway device.

"In the past, a staff member would have to scan the token, and sometimes it didn't work... so they would end up scanning my IC instead," said the 44-year-old nurse.

Mr Sim Han Ngee, 53, a storekeeper who was visiting the Golden Village cinema at Junction 8, said he now does not have to stop what he is doing on his phone to scan the QR code but can just hold his token near the device instead.

Domestic worker Geraldine Ranada, 47, who was also at Junction 8, said: "Normally, you would have to wait for a staff member to scan your token, but this is so much easier because you don't have to wait."

Several people at Golden Village in Junction 8 appeared unfamiliar with the SafeEntry Gateway Box, with two mistaking it for a temperature scanner.

SNDGO, responding to queries, said that the majority of mandated venues were already using the SafeEntry Gateway system for check-ins before Monday.

The new system can tell whether the TraceTogether token is in working condition for digital contact tracing.

Those with TraceTogether tokens that are not working can take them to a token replacement booth. Starting from this month, these booths will be set up at some venues with the gateway system.

Token users can also get their faulty tokens replaced at any community club. Replacement is free.

With more than 90 per cent of Singapore residents on board the TraceTogether programme, SNDGO encourages more businesses to set up the SafeEntry Gateway device.

Operators of venues the Government has identified as requiring the SafeEntry Gateway Box can get up to four devices free.

They can also download the free SafeEntry (Business) app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

More information about the SafeEntry Gateway system is available on safeentry.gov.sg