New RSAF tanker aircraft arrives

The first of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) new, next-generation tanker aircraft arrived in the country on Tuesday from Spain.

The new Airbus A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, which is capable of conducting air-to-air refuelling and airlift roles, will replace the current KC-135 aerial tankers.

Plane spotters posted photos of the aircraft online. The Ministry of Defence said yesterday that the new plane will have greater cargo and passenger capacity.

Decked in RSAF50 livery to mark the air force's 50th anniversary this year, it will be unveiled at a commemorative parade on Sept 1.