New Rifle Range Nature Park offers trails and a clifftop view

SINGAPORE - Formerly a network of kampung trails skirting an abandoned quarry, the Rifle Range Nature Park was launched by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Saturday to make the forest and trails more accessible to the public.

With its rocky foot trails, bridges over natural streams, and even a viewing point perched atop the cliff of a granite quarry, the new 66ha park is the eighth addition to the Central Nature Park Network, a ring of nature parks surrounding the Central Catchment and Bukit Timah nature reserves.

Accessed through an overhead bridge from Beauty World Centre in Upper Bukit Timah Road, the park has the greatest length of trails of all the nature parks in the network, with more than 7km of trails and boardwalks.

Besides having recreational qualities, the ring of parks in the Central Nature Park Network plays a crucial role as a buffer for the Bukit Timah and Central Catchment nature reserves, protecting them from the effects of development as well as negative climate effects, said Mr Lim Liang Jim, NParks’ group director of conservation.

The new Rifle Range Nature Park serves as a direct buffer to the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, which is Singapore’s largest contiguous tract of forest untouched by human intervention.

This 163ha reserve contains at least 40 per cent of Singapore’s native flora and fauna, even though it makes up less than 1 per cent (0.2 per cent) of the country’s area.

It is home to animals such as the plantain squirrel, the greater racket-tailed drongo and the Singapore freshwater crab – a very rare species of crab that is found only in Singapore.