New residential model supports disadvantaged teens to dream bigger, achieve more

SINGAPORE – Madam Siti Wahiddah first heard about a space in Singapore that could provide teenagers with all-round support – from academic and enrichment programmes to meals and even comfortable dormitories with individual study spaces – from her social worker in 2022.

=Dreams, a first-of-its-kind residential campus catering to disadvantaged students mostly living in rental flats, had just opened for registration.

Though the 35-year-old mother of four girls aged two to 15 knew they would benefit from such an environment, she found herself reluctant to take up the offer.

Her social worker had identified her second daughter, Nurul A’Syaqirah Kasim, now a Secondary 1 Express student in New Town Secondary School, as having the potential to do well in her studies and benefit from more support.

“I had not heard of =Dreams and I thought it was something like a girls’ home… I also hesitated as I was worried if my daughter would think I didn’t love her and I was abandoning her,” said Madam Siti, a divorcee.

“But I’m not highly educated so I can’t really guide her in her homework, which can be quite difficult.”

It took her two months to ponder it and discuss with her daughter before deciding to send Syaqirah to the boarding facility located at the former Geylang Serai Community Club in Haig Road, which has since become a second home for the girl.

It was a tearful affair for Madam Siti, when she visited her daughter during a three-day introduction camp in December 2022 at the campus. “I felt heavy-hearted letting her go, but at the same time I had to accept this is for her good,” she said.

Her daughter is among the first batch of 28 Secondary 1 or 2 students, or scholars as they are called, who formally joined =Dreams this year.

They are given a full scholarship that covers the cost of the programme, and food and lodging on campus. =Dreams, which is endorsed as an approved Institution of a Public Character, is funded by donations from foundations and individuals.

Most of the students’ families live in public rental flats, said Ms Carol Chen, executive director of =Dreams. There is an even mix of students from the Normal (Technical), Normal (Academic) and Express courses.

Applications for the next cohort, who will come onboard in June, started in April. The target is to have at least 40 of them in total by the end of the year, and it will take in another 40 students in 2024. The campus has a total capacity of 240 residents.

“We only allow one child per family to ensure we benefit as many families as possible. We let families decide on which child to send as they understand their children better,” said Ms Chen.

Apart from passing the Primary School Leaving Examination and gaining admission to a mainstream secondary school, a key criterion is the applicant’s willingness to stay onsite, she said. They must also be Singaporeans or permanent residents and their families must be on the Housing Board’s public rental scheme, although there might be exceptions on a case-by-case basis.