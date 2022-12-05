New research programme, hatchery tech centre to solve problems of S’pore aquaculture sector

SINGAPORE - A new aquaculture research programme and a hatchery technology centre will help boost the local supply of healthy newly hatched fish, protect farmed fish from diseases and solve other pressing problems faced by fish farms here.

AquaPolis, as the programme is called, will bring scientists and fish farms together to drive innovation and help to advance the local aquaculture sector, with a goal of providing consumers with higher quality fish and shrimp.

AquaPolis involves the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), National University of Singapore, Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory (TLL) and seven aquaculture players.

Under the initiative, the seven fish farms will work with the institutions’ researchers to tackle challenges they face.

Warmer waters caused by climate change could lead to higher levels of viruses, bacteria and parasites in the seas.

This worries Barramundi Group, which grows Asian seabass – or barramundi – in offshore sea farms across the southern waters. The aquaculture firm hopes to work with researchers to develop solutions to tackle such pathogens that affect barramundi, said Mr Tan Ying Quan, its head of operations in Singapore.

“We need solutions to solve the challenges today and also build capabilities to deal with “Disease X” in the future. For any aquaculture species to be successful long term, it needs to be supported with a strong focus on fish health and having access to efficacious vaccines,” he added.

Local farm The Fish Farmer wants to research and develop ways to determine the best time to move their juvenile seabass and red snapper into its sea farms to get the best yield.

If young fishes are kept in the nursery and reared under controlled conditions for too long, the farm’s operational cost will increase and the fishes are not grown naturally, said its chief executive Malcolm Ong.

“We want to find the sweet spot, where young fishes are not spending too much or too little time in the nursery,” added Mr Ong.

“We want to help translate research done in the lab to real ocean conditions. My job is to grow the fish well. If it works for our farm, it will work for other farms.”

Barramundi Group and The Fish Farmer are part of AquaPolis. The organisations and firms involved in the programme inked an agreement at an international aquaculture conference held at the Singapore Expo last week.

On Wednesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said at the World Aquaculture Singapore conference that seafood is a priority area for Singapore’s food security.

This is because it is one of the more carbon and resource-efficient food types to produce in order to help the country achieve its target of producing 30 per cent of its food needs by 2030, the minister said.