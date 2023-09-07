New research institute to build talent in coastal protection, flood management to tackle rising seas

SINGAPORE - A new research institute dedicated to building local expertise in coastal protection and flood management was launched on Thursday, to help Singapore cope with rising sea levels arising from climate change.

Mean sea levels are expected to rise by 1m by 2100, although sea levels could go up to 4m or 5m when taking into consideration sinking land, storm surges (abnormally high tide due to a storm) and daily tidal activity.

The new Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute (CFI) Singapore was launched by national water agency PUB and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

It will bring together expertise from various local universities, research institutes and industry players to create innovative coastal protection solutions.

Speaking in a dialogue session at the launch at NUS, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu noted that there are a lot of uncertainties in measuring the climate change impacts on Singapore.

“And so we have to look at this in a very dynamic way… if we do this too early, (and end up) protecting us too much, you waste a lot of resources. But if you made it too late, too little, you’re not going to be in time,” said Ms Fu.

“Similarly, if you build the coastal protection solution too low, then you’ll find that, several generations later, you’ll need to enhance it,” she added.

PUB chief executive Goh Si Hou said that the CFI is the heart of PUB’s $125 million Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme, and it will serve as the “focal point” to anchor and grow a collaborative research ecosystem in coastal protection.

This comes amid ongoing islandwide site-specific studies to determine the most suitable coastal protection measures for each of the eight different segments of coastlines.

CFI Singapore has begun its work with nine research projects in four areas – coastal science research; monitoring, prediction and digitalisation of the coastal environment; innovative engineering solutions; and integrated nature-based solutions.

For example, one project will test the efficacy of hybrid nature-based solutions for coastal protection, such as perched beaches with seagrass meadows, and mangroves with rock revetments. Another project will focus on using modular solutions to enhance existing coastal protection infrastructure.

Each project will involve an expert as the principal investigator, and will be supported by several collaborators drawn from local and foreign universities, as well as industry players.

The centre will also look into the suitable conditions for mangroves, seagrasses and corals to grow – especially in a hybrid configuration – and their survivability under various climate change scenarios.