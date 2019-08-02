New research centre to focus on Singapore's pre-modern history

The Nalanda-Sriwijaya Centre (NSC), set up in 2010 to research pre-modern maritime trade between South Asia and South-east Asia, has shut down - cutting off yet another link to India's Nalanda University.

Replacing it will be the new Temasek History Research Centre, which will focus on Singapore's pre-modern history. It opens today.

The closure of the NSC on Wednesday comes almost three years after former foreign minister George Yeo resigned as chancellor of Nalanda University, over what he said was the Indian government's failure to maintain its autonomy.

The NSC at the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute was a study centre that was part of a Singapore initiative to help revive Nalanda - a famous ancient university in India's Bihar state which existed about 2,500 years ago.

The university's revival was first proposed by India at the 2006 East Asia Summit.

According to a media report, Singapore was at the forefront of this revival and the city-state had pledged $10 million to the construction of the university's library. It has yet to be built.

Checks with Singapore-headquartered architectural firm RSP Architects Planners and Engineers confirmed that the design of the library has been completed.

Dr Terence Chong, who led the NSC and is also leading the new centre, told The Straits Times: "One of the objectives of the new centre is to strengthen Singapore's national identity by deepening our understanding of Singapore's history and heritage... to explore who we are and where we come from."

The centre's interest will span the decline of the 13th century Sriwijaya empire when Temasek - an early settlement on Singapore - emerged, and cover the Majapahit empire from the 14th century onwards, which included present-day Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, southern Thailand, Philippines and Timor-Leste.

The centre will get $400,000 a year - half that of the NSC's annual fund - from the Temasek Foundation for three years, and will run three main programmes.

Its Singapore and the Region Programme will engage experts such as historians, anthropologists and archaeologists to encourage original research on how Singapore's different political and economic roles have impacted the island and its character from the 14th century Temasek era onwards.

The centre is interested in studying Singapore's relations with the Malacca Sultanate during the 14th and 15th centuries, and the Johor Sultanate from the 15th to the early 19th century.

Dr Chong said: "This programme will drive home the fact that Singapore survived and flourished only because it has been open to global trade and immigration, regardless of historical period. Its research will underline the need for contemporary Singapore to remain receptive to globalisation and the inflow of talent."

Archaeologist Tai Yew Seng will be the first visiting fellow under this programme. He will study the thalassocracy - or seaborne empire - of Longyamen or Temasek during the 13th and 14th centuries using evidence from Chinese historical sources and artefacts from the Empress Place excavation here.

The second programme will focus on talent development by giving Singaporean students a chance to participate in archaeology and art history trips in South-east Asia.

Dr Chong said it will aim to "deepen young Singaporeans' understanding and familiarity with Asean cultures".

The new centre will also run an archaeology programme with secondary schools and junior colleges.

It will include workshops for teachers so they can use archaeology in the classroom. Students will get to handle archaeological artefacts from around the island.

Operations at the Archaeology Unit, which previously came under the NSC, will continue as normal and work in tandem with the new centre, added Dr Chong.

Professor Wang Gungwu, chairman of the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute board of trustees, said: "As with the NSC, the (new) centre's work fills a gap in early South-east Asian studies and will be of direct benefit to our understanding of Singapore's place in the region."