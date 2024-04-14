New recreation centre for migrant workers in Sembawang brings NGOs closer to clients

SINGAPORE – The newly-opened Sembawang Recreation Centre that caters to migrant workers is the first of nine such centres to provide dedicated spaces to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) serving the workers.

ItsRainingRaincoats and Passion To Serve will conduct regular activities for workers at the centre, which officially opened on April 14.

NGOs have been invited to run programmes in other recreation centres, but were not previously offered dedicated spaces there.

ItsRainingRaincoat’s founder Dipa Swaminathan said that the new space in Sembawang will allow the organisation to run larger classes such as English language courses, organise festive bazaars, as well as offer chiropractic sessions for migrant workers.

The group will also be able to host corporate events, such as corporate social responsibility activities, and students on community service projects, she added. It is challenging to host such activities in the charity’s existing space at 470 Upper Paya Lebar Road, a two-storey building that houses a free shop for migrant workers on the ground floor, and a lounge area on the second floor.

Meanwhile, Passion To Serve is set to run regular digital literacy and English enrichment classes for workers, who can spend time in a reading corner that the NGO has set up in its Sembawang space.

The two organisations were chosen by the Minister of Manpower (MOM) to operate at the centre through an open request for proposals exercise. Details such as the length of their lease, as well as rental premiums, were not publicised.