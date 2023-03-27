New recognition scheme for hotels and food businesses that use local veggies, fish and eggs

SINGAPORE - Eleven hotels, restaurants and caterers were recognised on Monday for sourcing a portion of their food ingredients from local farms.

They are the pioneering group of food businesses under the new Farm-to-Table (FTT) Recognition Programme, which was created by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and local associations to encourage more restaurants and eateries to opt for local vegetables, fish and eggs.

The 11 recipients, which include catering firms such as Foodtalks Caterer and Manufacturer, and Kitchen Haus Group, as well as Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), received the FTT Recognition Programme logo.

Local vegetable and fish farms have said they need support and consistent demand from local consumers and food businesses to stay commercially viable.

A couple of vegetable farms told the Straits Times earlier they have had to throw or donate a portion of their leafy greens due to slow sales. Others have had to scale down production to prevent wastage.

Locally grown greens contributed to 4.3 per cent of vegetables consumed in Singapore in 2021 – a figure that can be higher if there is more consistent demand and retailer support, urban farmers said previously.

The new recognition programme is open to hotels, restaurants and caterers that source at least 15 per cent of their fresh produce, in dollar value, from local farms.

With three award tiers under the programme, businesses that source more types of local produce will be given a higher award tier.

The programme was formed by SFA, the Association of Catering Professionals Singapore, the Restaurant Association of Singapore and the Singapore Hotel Association.

Businesses looking to apply for the programme can visit https://go.gov.sg/ftt, with each award valid for two years.

Speaking at the award ceremony at RWS on Monday, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said: “As we work on supply-side measures to increase local production, equally important is the corresponding demand to complement that. These perishable items cannot just be left on the shelf for months.

Dr Koh added that it must make financial sense for farmers here to produce more, and the market signal must come from consumers.