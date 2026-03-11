US firm Quantinuum’s new R&D centre in S’pore to spur growth of quantum computing applications

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Quantinuum Singapore country leader Marvin Lee, Quantinuum president Rajeeb Hazra and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, at the centre launch on March 11.

SINGAPORE - A new R&D and operations centre set up in one-north by US-based firm Quantinuum will boost Singapore’s efforts in developing algorithms and applications for quantum computers.

The opening of the new centre on March 11 marks the first step of Quantinuum’s expansion into Singapore, which will complement the firm’s plans to deploy its Helios quantum computer here later in 2026 .

The centre serves as a base where the firm’s staff, researchers and local companies will come together to co-develop commercially relevant quantum solutions. The firm previously told The Straits Times it is looking to hire an undisclosed number of engineers, software specialists and researchers to support its customers here.

The development of commercially ready solutions can benefit the finance, logistics and pharmaceutical sectors in Singapore and globally, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo. She was speaking during the centre’s opening event on March 11.

“At the same time, we can grow our capabilities in hardware and components across the quantum computing value chain,” said Mrs Teo, adding that Singapore’s strengths in semiconductors, advanced packaging and precision manufacturing can also be adapted to support quantum developments.

Unlike traditional computers that store information as either zeroes or ones, quantum computers use quantum bits (or qubits) to represent and store information in a complex mix of zeroes and ones simultaneously. A quantum computer becomes exponentially more powerful as the number of qubits grows, allowing it to examine countless possibilities to pinpoint a probable solution in hours – a traditional computer would take thousands of years to do the same.

Hence, quantum computers have been tipped to lead new discoveries in fields such as medicine, materials and more sophisticated artificial intelligence.

A model display of Quantinuum's Helios system, which will be set up in Singapore later in 2026. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Earlier in January, start-up Horizon Quantum became the first to launch a commercial quantum computer for hire in Singapore. The two-tonne system which cost US$2.3 million (S$3 million) is located within the firm’s headquarters in one-north.

Among Quantinuum’s first wave of partners in Singapore is Squareroot8, a home-grown start-up formed in 2020, which develops quantum cryptography technology. Both firms signed a memorandum of understanding on March 11 and will work together to co-develop quantum communications applications.

Quantinuum’s new centre reflects the firm’s confidence in the talent and research opportunities in Singapore, in fields such as computational biology, financial modelling, advanced materials and chemistry, said Mrs Teo.

She added that the firm’s presence will also strengthen Singapore’s quantum ecosystem, citing Quantinuum’s plans to develop local talent through internships, workshops and conferences.

“I’m sure that skills building in our local workforce will certainly accelerate, and we can look forward to a stronger pipeline of quantum specialists,” said Mrs Teo.

Quantum computing is crucial, as the computational challenges facing humanity now are becoming exponentially more complex, said Quantinuum’s chief executive and president, Dr Rajeeb Hazra.

“We need new ways to discover life-saving drugs faster, design new sustainable materials, optimise global supply chains and model climate systems with greater precision,” said Dr Hazra.

He added that Quantinuum had intentionally chosen Singapore when deliberating over where it should expand R&D efforts in Asia.

“Quantum computing is not a short-term technology cycle – it requires deep science, patient capital, long-term political stability and strong public-private partnership,” said Dr Hazra, adding that few countries bring all of these elements together as effectively as Singapore.

“(The country) has built a global reputation for scientific excellence, trusted and secure digital infrastructure, strong intellectual property protection, and a forward-looking national strategy in emerging technologies like quantum and artificial intelligence.”