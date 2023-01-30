New Punggol library encourages tinkering and storytelling, including for children with disabilities

SINGAPORE - A wind tunnel to test out self-built inventions, an area to role-play stories, and a room filled with large, interactive walls showcasing pieces of Singaporean poetry – these are features more often seen at upmarket parent-child workshops.

But they, as well as resources catering to people with disabilities, will be freely accessible by members of the public at the new Punggol Regional Library which opened on Monday.

Located within the One Punggol integrated community hub, the library will occupy five storeys, though currently only the first two levels, both dedicated to children, are operational. The remaining three floors are set to open in the next few months.

Nevertheless, there is more than enough to explore at the soft launch, such as a tinkering space on the second floor that the National Library Board has set up in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution of the United States.

Aimed at getting children to tackle hands-on problems independently, it encourages them to invent solutions to engineering challenges – such as how to construct an item to hover in a wind tunnel, or how to build structures around a teetering table without them falling.

In addition, a Stories Come Alive room on the first floor features interactive screens that animate Singaporean poems across the four official languages.

For instance, in a rendition of Singaporean lawyer and writer Ronald Wong’s poem Punggol, children are able to tap on accompanying pop-ups to explore the locations featured in the work, such as the all-but-forgotten Babujan Zoo that was a neighbourhood fixture in the 1930s.