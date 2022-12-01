New Public Defender’s Office allows more low-income people to have access to legal help

SINGAPORE – More low-income Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) accused of non-capital offences will get access to government-funded defence counsel, following the launch of the Public Defender’s Office (PDO) on Thursday.

The PDO, a department under the Ministry of Law (MinLaw), will cover those in the 35th percentile of income, up from the 25th percentile covered by the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme run by Pro Bono SG.

Former deputy public prosecutor Wong Kok Weng was named the Chief Public Defender at the launch held at the State Courts on Thursday.

“With the setting up of the PDO, the doors of access to justice have been further widened. More persons facing criminal charges who cannot afford legal counsel can now have access to legal help and representation in court through public defenders,” said Mr Wong.

He added: “Access to justice is essential to a fair and effective legal system... To ensure that law is applied fairly and equally in Singapore, one key enabler is for all Singaporeans to have access to legal help and representation in court.”

As Chief Public Defender, Mr Wong will assign public defenders to represent accused individuals who need them. He will also approve criminal legal aid for Singaporeans and PRs who pass the means and merits tests. He can also refuse to give aid, but the Law Minister can override such a decision.

Mr Wong was a DPP in the crime division of the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) from 2000 to 2022 and was a senior director. Prior to this, he was a legal counsel at the Ministry of Defence from 1991 to 2000, and a magistrate at the then Subordinate Courts from 1988 to 1991.

He also chaired a committee in 2013 that looked into providing support for accused people with mental disorders or intellectual disabilities during criminal investigations, leading to the Appropriate Adult Scheme in 2015. The scheme allows a trained volunteer, known as an “appropriate adult”, to accompany those with mental disorders during interviews with the authorities.

There are currently 11 public defenders in the PDO, including those in mid-career and fresh graduates, and two more are set to join the office in the coming weeks. Mr Wong said that they will work with Pro Bono SG to deliver criminal legal aid and also work with senior members of the bar.

MinLaw said cases that are assessed to be urgent, such as remand cases where the applicant’s likely sentence would be less than the remand period, or cases involving minors under 21 years of age, will be represented by a public defender. Other eligible cases will be shared between the PDO and Pro Bono SG.

The PDO was launched by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who noted that funding was one of the concerns of the Ministry of Finance, having seen how governments in other jurisdictions with fully funded government legal aid experienced high costs and had to make drastic cuts.

He said: “Having learnt from experiences elsewhere, we believe it is possible to structure government-funded legal aid in Singapore in a practical and fiscally sustainable manner.

“To be clear, what we are doing will still require more funding from the Government. But I am happy to support the additional resources, including money and manpower, as I believe it will be money well spent for an important, fair and just cause.”