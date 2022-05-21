New programme to improve standard of emergency care outside of hospital

SINGAPORE - Every minute counts and a programme to improve the standard of emergency care a person receives before reaching a hospital has been launched.
Pre-hospital Emergency Care (PEC) systems are critical as they provide a sequence of rapid responses during events, such as a stroke or cardiac arrest, before the patient arrives at the hospital.
This can make a big difference to saving lives and ensuring better patient outcomes, especially since many medical emergencies occur outside of the hospital, such as at home or the workplace.
A first in South-east Asia, the three-year programme was jointly launched on Saturday (May 21) by SingHealth and Temasek Foundation, in partnership with the Asian Association for Emergency Medical Services and Pan-Asian Resuscitation Outcomes Study network.
The initiative will train 250 participants from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam in skills crucial for the recognition, intervention and treatment of emergency cases before they reach the hospital, Temasek Foundation and SingHealth said in a joint statement.
These participants include national disaster management officials, healthcare officials and workers, ambulance personnel, emergency first responders and leaders of community organisations.
Some 30 participants will be given further training to qualify as master trainers. They will be able to develop expertise in enhancing PEC systems in their countries or institutions at a system level, pegged to international benchmarks, and be equipped to train other professionals and community partners.
Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon was the guest of honour at the event held at Singapore General Hospital.
For victims of medical emergencies to have the highest chance of survival, there needs to be an optimised system of care. This system is made up of the community, first responders, dispatchers, ambulance services and emergency departments working together to provide critical immediate response.
This is known as a chain of survival, and a strong PEC system is part of this chain.
In Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been working to strengthen this chain and track improvements in overall survivor outcomes.
According to data from the Unit for Pre-hospital Emergency Care in MOH, more than 3,400 people suffered cardiac arrest outside the hospital, otherwise known as out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) in 2020 - much higher than in 2011, when there were about 1,300 cases.
This means that the number of OHCA cases in Singapore more than doubled in the last decade - from 27 cases per 100,000 people in 2011 to 60 cases every 100,00 people in 2020.
"Efforts to raise awareness and improve early pre-hospital interventions can save more lives," Dr Koh said in his opening address.
However, there has also been an increase in the Utstein survival rate, which refers to the survival rate of people who had a witnessed cardiac arrest with shockable heart rhythm. This survival rate has climbed from about 12 per cent in 2011 to 22 per cent in 2020.
The rate where bystanders administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation to a cardiac arrest victim also more than doubled from 22 per cent to 56 per cent, while the rate where bystanders use an automated external defibrillator improved from 2 per cent to 9 per cent in the same time period.
However, these two rates saw a slight drop in 2020 during the pandemic compared with pre-pandemic year 2019.
Data also showed that 74 per cent of the cardiac arrest survivors had full brain recovery and could return to work or resume their normal life.
"Beyond training, the programme will promote collaboration and sharing of international best practices among the partner countries," Dr Koh said.
It also provides a platform for partner countries to develop joint initiatives to reduce morbidity and mortality, collaborate in research, and share ideas to strengthen their PEC systems.
The programme will also facilitate the development of research infrastructure for emergency medical services (EMS), and play a part in strengthening EMS treatment capabilities in the region, the statement said.
Professor Kenneth Kwek, deputy group chief executive (innovation and informatics) at SingHealth, said: "It takes a system to save a life, and strong pre-hospital emergency care systems are vital to any country's crisis response to medical emergencies."