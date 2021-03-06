New programme to help families facing marital woes

A new programme offering a suite of services helping families facing marital and family relationship woes will be rolled out at various locations across Singapore over the next three years.

The Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centres (SFP@FSCs) by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will bring together programmes and support services for marriage and divorce.

These include marriage preparation courses, programmes that provide support for couples who marry young and transnational couples, and programmes run by the Divorce Support Specialist Agencies (DSSAs).

MSF will also introduce a new family counselling service under the SFP@FSC initiative so that families can get help to mend relationship fissures early, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said yesterday.

She was responding to Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas) and Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) on MSF's efforts to strengthen family and couple relations as well as mitigate the negative impact of divorce on the children.

The new programme will provide better oversight of family services and a greater integration of support for families with multiple needs, she said.

Each SFP@FSC serves a region in Singapore so that it is more convenient for families to seek the help they need near their home. There will be 10 SFP@FSCs over the next three years. In the wake of Covid-19, the programme will also make use of online platforms to improve accessibility to services.

Meanwhile, the four DSSAs will be folded into the new SFP@FSC initiative. This will make it more convenient as families can go to the centre nearest them to attend the programmes run by DSSAs which may not be as conveniently located for them, Ms Sun said.

The SFP@FSC initiative comes after a successful pilot programme run by Care Corner Singapore and Fei Yue Community Services in 2019. These two social service agencies ran marriage, parenting and divorce support programmes as one programme.

Ms Marie Yeo, cluster head of the Strengthening Families Programme@Fei Yue FSC, said the programme allows social workers to better identify the different needs a family may have and to refer them to the other programmes that the family may need.

For example, her colleagues counselled one couple who were on the verge of divorce. Along the way, they realised that their nine-year-old daughter was acting out negative emotions that vexed her parents. So, they taught the mother how to communicate with and handle her daughter, and their relationship improved.

PLANS TO DO BETTER FOR SINGAPORE WOMEN The recent spates of sexual offences and violence against women are abhorrent. They somewhat reveal how some of our boys and men view women. We want to correct this. We must not allow such misplaced attitudes to fester because they have no part in our society. And we can do more to protect our women by reviewing the sentencing framework for hurt and sexual offences... But our partnership with our fellow Singapore women cannot stop there. We will also look into other areas that have been frequently brought up. An example is that of enabling the careers of our women – supporting their career development, even while they build their families, and increasing the representation of women on Boards... The ongoing Conversations on Singapore Women’s Development aim to explore how we can do better collectively for Singapore women at home, in workplaces, in schools and in the community on these various issues. MINISTER FOR SOCIAL AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT MASAGOS ZULKIFLI

Ms Yeo said: "The feedback from our clients has been very positive so far. They like the fact they can access the different services without much fuss and they don't have to repeat their stories."

During the debate on MSF's budget yesterday, Ms Sun also said the Taskforce on Family Violence which she co-chairs is developing recommendations to break the cycle of abuse and offending.

The recommendations come under four broad thrusts: Increasing awareness and strengthening social attitudes against violence, making it easier for victims and the community to report violence and get help, strengthening protection for victims to reduce their risk of being harmed again, and strengthening the rehabilitation of perpetrators.

Theresa Tan