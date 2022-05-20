New programme on AI and cloud services to build local ICT talent ecosystem

SINGAPORE - Mid-career workers who wish to upskill and enhance their employability in the infocomm and technology (ICT) sector can tap a new course on artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services.

This course, under the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP) which is supported by SkillsFuture Singapore, is open to fresh graduates too.

It was officially launched during a joint announcement between Chinese multinational technology firm Huawei's ICT Academy and Singapore Polytechnic at the Huawei Singapore Partner Summit 2022 on Friday (May 20) at Marina Bay Sands.

The first run of the course, conducted over four months, will commence with 15 participants.

Singapore Polytechnic aims to conduct two classes this year, and hopes to expand these to three in 2023 and 2024. In total, it aims to train up to 120 participants in the next two years.

SCTP, introduced during Budget 2022, replaces two national schemes, SGUnited Skills and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways - Company Training programmes, which expired on March 31.

SCTP began on April 1 and offers highly subsidised, industry-oriented training courses to help mid-career workers secure jobs in sectors with good hiring opportunities.

Singapore Poly has been recognised as a Huawei ICT Academy partner since 2020. The partnership covers the areas of pre-employment training, continuing education and training, ICT competitions and bootcamp programmes.

Mr Foo Fang Yong, chief executive of Huawei International, said: "Building a sustainable pipeline of qualified local tech talent is imperative as Singapore paves its way into the future.

"Huawei, as a technology enabler, will continue bolstering our longstanding relationship with various local institutes of higher learning to further cultivate and grow local talent to become the leaders of our digital future."

Huawei's ICT Academy has been striving to build a healthy ICT talent ecosystem in Singapore in order to address the shortage of local ICT professionals.

Since 2019, it has forged strong alliances with nine local institutes of higher learning.

Over the past three years, the academy has trained more than 2,000 Singaporean students and certified more than 30 lecturers.

Participants in the new course will learn essential and fundamental skills in AI and cloud computing industries.

They will also be certified in five domains - computer networking, Python programming, AI, cloud services and storage solutions.

These modules will prepare participants for various jobs offered by Huawei and its solution partners, including AI engineer, cloud architect and storage engineer.

Eligible participants should at least hold a diploma which certifies them with basic knowledge in cloud computing, computer systems and networking.

Applicants with qualifications outside of the specified fields will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Interested applicants can apply via this website.