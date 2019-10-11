New programme gets seniors moving

SBS Transit staff leading senior citizens in a dance session during the launch of The Magic Cares Van community programme. The programme, which aims to engage seniors and others with limited mobility, features touch-free music devices that use sensor technology to translate body movements into music and sounds. It was officially launched yesterday by the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, Mr Khaw Boon Wan, at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange. Currently held once a week in Toa Payoh and Ang Mo Kio, the initiative may be expanded to more locations.