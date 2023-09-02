New principal, more CCTVs at Kinderland centre but some parents remain concerned over kids’ safety

SINGAPORE – Some parents remain concerned even after Kinderland hired a new principal and installed more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in one of its pre-schools, after videos of a teacher allegedly manhandling children at that branch went viral on Monday.

The parents were also informed that the pre-school education provider would review its hiring and training process for teachers and improve its communication with parents, among other changes, its management said on Saturday.

In the first of three dialogues on Saturday at the school, Kinderland Singapore general manager Seet Lee Kiang and a representative from Crestar Education Group spoke to about 30 parents and guardians.

Crestar Education Group provides infant care and childcare services, pre-school education, and enrichment and adult education programmes in the region through four brands including Kinderland.

Some parents told The Straits Times that the meeting was “insufficient” to reassure them, adding that the issue of refunds for parents who had withdrawn their children from the school was not addressed. Some also felt the management was not sincere in wanting to resolve the problems.

The first dialogue, which some parents described as “tense”, lasted 90 minutes. It was followed by a tour of the centre – which was requested by the parents – to view new CCTV cameras installed in classrooms and activity areas. These are in addition to cameras that are already installed in the common corridors, as well as at the centre’s entrance.

The dialogues came after a dozen parents went to the school on Wednesday to seek explanation and solutions, but were asked to return on another day.

Mr Seet said all parents with children at the branch, which has about 70 to 80 pupils, were invited to the sessions. In total, 96 parents attended the sessions.

Some parents who attended the first session, however, said the school had not invited them. They found out about it through the news or parent chat groups.

One of them, a 32-year-old marketing executive who wanted to be known only as Ms T, said on Friday: “Their manager was pushing it (the meeting) off.”

She has two children, aged six and two, at the pre-school.

Ms T said on Saturday that the dialogue was “not very fruitful” because the management team told parents it needed to review issues raised before responding.

“I don’t think I’m satisfied at this moment. They have to gain back our trust,” she said, adding that she wanted to withdraw her younger daughter from Kinderland, but other pre-schools nearby said they did not have vacancies at the moment.

During the meeting, parents were told that they would be contacted individually if they had concerns about refunds.

“I don’t think they were prepared for this dialogue,” said Ms T, adding that the response was “disappointing” and did not seem sincere.