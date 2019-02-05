New portal this year to make it easier for students seeking internships in China

SINGAPORE - An internship programme to support Singapore students pursuing opportunities in China will be implemented this year.

Business China will set up an online portal to publish a list of companies with internship opportunities available in both countries.

"Singaporean and Chinese youths can use this platform to seek out internship opportunities. Conventionally, internship and corporate attachment opportunities were only available through schools. Through our Business China Internship Programme, youths can secure internships directly via the portal," said Mr Lee Yi Shyan, chairman of Business China, in announcing the update on Tuesday (Feb 5).

The Business China Internship Programme, first announced last year, aims to encourage youths in Singapore and China to take part in internships in each other's country with the aim of "enhancing their mutual understanding and broadening our network of Singapore-China-savvy talents".

Mr Lee was at a Chinese New Year celebration hosted by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and Business China that was attended by close to 600 foreign diplomats, senior government officials, business leaders and trade association members.

They include Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan was the guest-of-honour.

In his speech, Dr Balakrishnan emphasised the positive Singapore-China relations nurtured over the years. He praised organisations like the SCCCI and Business China that have helped Singapore "to engage the major powers while remaining helpful, reliable, and neutral to all."

"Over the years, we have built up extensive trade and economic links. We are China's largest foreign investor, and China is our largest trading partner. Thousands of Chinese companies are in Singapore. They are attracted by our positive business environment and our connections with ASEAN countries to use us as a launchpad for the region," he said.