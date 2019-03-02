New portal offers easier way to buy print and digital magazines

Readers can now buy print and digital magazines easily on a website, myNEWSSTAND.online, launched by SPH Magazines yesterday.

The website carries more than 60 international and local magazines, including the digital editions of popular titles such as Bloomberg Businessweek, The Atlantic, and Inc.

Prices for all titles start from $1 for single-issue digital magazines and $10 for annual subscriptions.

All subscriptions to digital magazines can be accessed via the myNEWSSTAND mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Readers of titles by SPH Magazines, such as Her World, Home & Decor and many more, can choose between the print or digital editions.

There are also digital magazine bundles for different interests, such as the Business bundle, Men's bundle and Women's bundle.

"Over the last year, we have seen a great uptake of readers subscribing to our magazines online," said Ms Maureen Wee, chief executive of SPH Magazines.

"Through myNEWSSTAND, we want to improve their purchase experience and offer them more choices," she added.

myNEWSSTAND is part of SPH Magazines' digitisation solutions for magazine publishers in the region.

Through this distribution channel, myNEWSSTAND aims to increase the digital presence of regional publishers and give audiences more access to their brands.

Mr Joseph Lee, SPH Magazines' managing director of digital development, said: "SPH Magazines is constantly exploring ways to develop and leverage the strength of our portfolio as well as our regional network to enhance discoverability of our content and brands for our readers.

"We are excited to embark on this journey as we explore new opportunities to further engage with our readers not only in Singapore but also in the region."

SPH Magazines' portfolio has been steadily growing in recent years, with more than a hundred titles today.

Last year, it partnered Times Publishing to digitise and electronically distribute Times Publishing's titles on SPH Magazines' online platform.

Times Publishing prints Time Inc, The Economist, Forbes Asia and Reader's Digest, among other titles.