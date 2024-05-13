New polyclinic opens in Khatib on May 13; will serve 80,000 residents in the area

SINGAPORE – Mere minutes away from the Khatib MRT Station, Singapore’s newest polyclinic opened its doors on May 13.

It is expected to serve some 80,000 residents living in the area.

Khatib Polyclinic is the Republic’s 26th polyclinic. These healthcare facilities have taken on an increasingly important role in health promotion and disease prevention as the nation moves towards preventative care.

The new polyclinic is also part of Singapore’s efforts to expand its healthcare capacity, with the Republic on track to open 32 polyclinics by 2030.

It was originally slated to open in 2023, but the opening was delayed due to the pandemic and the supply chain disruption and manpower shortages in the construction sector it caused.

At a media briefing held on May 9 at Khatib Polyclinic, its head, Dr Gabriel Ding, said they expect to see about 800 patient visits a day.

About 15 per cent of the population the polyclinic serves are 65 years old and over.

Khatib Polyclinic has also identified about 10,000 patients that could be enrolled on Healthier SG, said Dr Ding.

The Healthier SG programme helps those who are 40 and above take charge of their health by pairing them with a family doctor that will design a health plan for them.

In tandem with Age Well SG, a national programme to support seniors as they age in their homes and their communities, the polyclinic is piloting an initiative called Engaging and Empowering our Community for Better Health, or Enrich.

Under the programme, Khatib Polyclinic has linked up with five active ageing centres (AACs) in the vicinity, which organise exercises, social activities and talks. These classes include pilates, rouli ball, cooking and drawing.