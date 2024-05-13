New polyclinic opens in Khatib on May 13; will serve 80,000 residents in the area

SINGAPORE – Mere minutes away from the Khatib MRT Station, Singapore’s newest polyclinic opened its doors on May 13.
It is expected to serve some 80,000 residents living in the area.
Khatib Polyclinic is the Republic’s 26th polyclinic. These healthcare facilities have taken on an increasingly important role in health promotion and disease prevention as the nation moves towards preventative care.
The new polyclinic is also part of Singapore’s efforts to expand its healthcare capacity, with the Republic on track to open 32 polyclinics by 2030.
It was originally slated to open in 2023, but the opening was delayed due to the pandemic and the supply chain disruption and manpower shortages in the construction sector it caused.
At a media briefing held on May 9 at Khatib Polyclinic, its head, Dr Gabriel Ding, said they expect to see about 800 patient visits a day.
About 15 per cent of the population the polyclinic serves are 65 years old and over.
Khatib Polyclinic has also identified about 10,000 patients that could be enrolled on Healthier SG, said Dr Ding.
The Healthier SG programme helps those who are 40 and above take charge of their health by pairing them with a family doctor that will design a health plan for them.
In tandem with Age Well SG, a national programme to support seniors as they age in their homes and their communities, the polyclinic is piloting an initiative called Engaging and Empowering our Community for Better Health, or Enrich.
Under the programme, Khatib Polyclinic has linked up with five active ageing centres (AACs) in the vicinity, which organise exercises, social activities and talks. These classes include pilates, rouli ball, cooking and drawing.
If an elderly patient needs to make lifestyle changes, doctors in the polyclinic will evaluate the intensity and frequency of exercises or social activities they need. Then, a coordinator will work with patients to sign up with an AAC near their home and enrol them for suitable activities they are interested in.
“We make it very direct… and provide them with the information they need. If we just tell them they need to exercise, how many of them will really do it?” said the deputy head of Khatib Polyclinic, Dr Sze Kai Ping.
Another programme Khatib Polyclinic is rolling out is the Adolescent Evaluation and Rapid Treatment for Mental Health Programme, or Alert.
Under Alert, selected boys and girls from 13 to 17 years old will be screened for psychosocial conditions like depression, anxiety and insomnia.
“Some patients may have recurrent attendances for minor complaints and have frequent absenteeism,” said Dr Sze, adding that doctors will also look into whether there are other underlying causes.
Facilities at the new polyclinic include a dental clinic equipped with a wheelchair tilter, so patients with mobility issues have an easier time moving around, and a community plaza which can be used for health promotion activities.
Speaking at the official opening on May 13, Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli said that the opening of Khatib Polyclinic is a testament to the Government’s efforts to anchor care within the community.
“Our polyclinics do not only treat the sick; they are instrumental in the delivery of preventive care. They strive to empower Singaporeans – seniors and the younger population alike – to take charge of their health, and are key in our ongoing efforts under Healthier SG,” he said.
He highlighted programmes like Embrace, which enables mothers to receive screenings such as those for potential postnatal depression symptoms during polyclinic visits.
Mr Masagos, who is also the Minister for Social and Family Development, also lauded Khatib Polyclinic’s use of technology.
For example, the polyclinic is offering telehealth consultations with dieticians for paediatric patients. Through video consultations, dietitians can observe family members with their children during mealtimes, offering real-time practical advice on weaning diets and special diets.
The new polyclinic also has self-help blood pressure stations where patients can measure their blood pressure themselves, and have their readings automatically transmitted to their records and made available during their consultations.
“I am confident that Khatib Polyclinic will offer holistic and quality services to residents, from seniors and young families to children and youth, enabling all to live and age well,” said Mr Masagos.