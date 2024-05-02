New PM, new era? Young Singaporeans share what they expect when DPM Wong takes over

“Singapore is not just made of one group of ruling people. At the end of the day, when we look at the general election, you’re electing the next government.

“You need talent (on) every bench, in every rank across all the different political parties, and...across every sector as well...do we have this national understanding, this national consensus...that goes beyond partisan politicking,” said Carissa, who has a master’s degree in public policy from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Social media, and how politicians should use it, also came up in our conversation.

One thing Joel is looking forward to in the general election is the memes. While he said that the lead-up to the election is important, he believes campaigning will play a “huge part” during election season.

“There will be social media moments, and then you can see (how) people just react to it. I feel that’s special,” he said, agreeing with me that the meme culture here is uniquely Singaporean.

But he said social media will not be everything.

As an example, he pointed to the 2023 Presidential Election where one of the candidates, Ng Kok Song, ran a strong social media game, but it did not translate into a win at the ballot box.

Joel said: “There’re so many different ways to communicate on social media. It cannot be as simple as I have one video, and I’m going to post it on Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn (and) Facebook. The (politicians have) to know the platforms.”

As we rounded off the discussion, I asked Joel, Carissa and Gautham what they wanted their peers to know about or keep up with as the next general election looms.

Gautham said: “Every vote matters. Be an informed voter.”