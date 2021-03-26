New platform helps stakeholders collaborate on construction projects digitally in real time

SINGAPORE - Architects, engineers, contractors and fabricators can now tap a new integrated platform to collaborate digitally on their construction projects, reducing their reliance on paper-based processes.

The Hubble platform, which allows all stakeholders in the construction value chain to design, fabricate, manage and monitor worksites in real time, was launched on Friday (March 26), in line with the Government's push to digitalise the built environment industry.

Currently, more than 1,000 companies are registered on the cloud-based platform, with more expected to come on board. There are around 15,000 registered contractors in Singapore.

At the launch event at the Grand Hyatt Singapore, Hubble's co-founder and chief executive Lin Shijing said that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated technology adoption forward by an estimated five years.

"The need for an integrated platform to enhance collaboration and data sharing has become more pronounced… Technology can step in to simplify and ensure that stakeholders across the entire value chain can refer to the single source of truth and use the right data to make informed decisions," he said.

The Hubble platform is developed by Delphi, a joint venture between local tech company Hubble and Aurum Investment, a subsidiary of construction company Woh Hup Holdings.

Mr Lin said it took 18 months to develop the platform, which will be continuously refreshed with new features over time.

The project is supported and co-funded by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The platform was developed in response to the BCA's Construction Industry Transformation Map launched in 2017, with digitalisation as its key plank.

Companies on the Hubble platform can tap the Growth and Transformation Scheme announced in this year's Budget, as the construction sector is the first to benefit from the scheme.

In a statement on Friday, Hubble noted that more government tenders for construction projects are including integrated digital delivery as a tender criterion, with more than 50 per cent of the total value of construction contracts this year to come from the public sector.

In January, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the construction sector, which saw projects delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to see recovery over the next five years, with the public sector supporting growth in the medium term.

He had said that contracts are expected to grow to between $23 billion and $28 billion this year.

Public sector projects include the Jurong Region Line and the Cross Island Line.

Mr Yong Derong, executive director of Woh Hup Holdings, said five of its 18 existing projects are using the platform, and the company has plans to adopt the solution for all its projects by the end of this year.

"The construction sector is highly fragmented and paper dependent so this digital setting will definitely increase productivity and hopefully reduce manpower eventually," he said.