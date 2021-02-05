New plant makes more efficient use of resources

When storm water filled up Marina Reservoir in the past, excess water was expelled into the sea via the Marina Barrage.

Now, some of this precious resource will not be wasted and will be converted into drinking water at Singapore's fourth desalination plant, the Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant.

The facility, which was officially opened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday, is the first one here to be able to convert both sea and reservoir water into drinkable water.

Mr Tan Boon Leng, managing director for environmental infrastructure at Keppel Infrastructure, the plant's builder and operator, described the releasing of the excess rainwater captured as a waste.

He added: "The key feature here is really to make better use of the investments that we have."

Mr Chew Chee Keong, national water agency PUB's director for water supply (plants), told The Straits Times that the dual-mode function also gives PUB greater operational flexibility, strengthening Singapore's water supply resilience.

The 2.8ha facility - about twice the size of a football field - can draw water from the sea during periods of dry weather, or treat water from Marina Reservoir during periods of heavy rain.

Besides boosting the country's water security, the new plant also achieves resource efficiencies.

Dr Cecilia Tortajada, an adjunct senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy's Institute of Water Policy, said: "Energy use is related to how saline water is. During the times freshwater is used, the plant will use much less energy."

Mr Chew said that while in reservoir mode, the plant uses about a third of the energy required for it to operate in seawater mode.

In a speech, Keppel Corporation chairman Lee Boon Yang noted that locating water treatment facilities underground meant a 20,000 sq m open rooftop park could be created as a community space for Singaporeans and visitors.

Water expert Asit Biswas, a distinguished visiting professor at the University of Glasgow, said the plant is a good example of sustainable urbanisation, incorporating a space for recreation in essential water infrastructure. "The authorities did an excellent job in identifying a location where they could build water infrastructure that blends so well with the surrounding urban landscape," he said.

Pointing to the open space, Tanjong Rhu resident Tom Stephens said the plant's design is reminiscent of the Marina Barrage. The 40-year-old, who works in banking, added that he often takes walks around the plant with his nine-month-old toddler. "It is beautiful in the evenings, especially with the view of the city skyline."