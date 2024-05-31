New permanent secretary for transport development among slew of appointment changes

SINGAPORE - A veteran public servant has been named the new permanent secretary for transport development.

Mr Lau Peet Meng will take on the role from July 1, the Public Service Division (PSD) said on May 31.

Mr Lau, 49, was appointed the director of the Defence Ministry’s Security and Intelligence Division in 2019. Before that, he held various appointments in the Singapore Police Force (SPF), and the foreign affairs, education and home affairs ministries.

He was appointed chief executive of the then Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore in 2011, as SPF’s director of operations in 2014, and subsequently, its first deputy commissioner of operations in 2015.

Mr Lau’s appointment was among a slew of changes in permanent secretary appointments announced by the PSD on May 31. The appointments would also take effect on July 1.

Mr Lai Chung Han will be appointed as permanent secretary for development at the Ministry of Finance, and will relinquish his appointment as permanent secretary for education.

Ms Lim Wan Yong will be appointed as permanent secretary for education, and will relinquish her appointment as permanent secretary for development at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Mr Augustin Lee, second permanent secretary for the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), will be appointed concurrently as second permanent secretary for education.

Ms Lai Wei Lin will be appointed as permanent secretary for policy and development at the Ministry of Health (MOH), and will relinquish her appointments as permanent secretary for transport development and second permanent secretary for finance.

Mr Ng How Yue, MOH’s permanent secretary for health development will be re-designated as its permanent secretary for services, and appointed concurrently as MSF’s permanent secretary for development.

Ms Teoh Zsin Woon will relinquish her appointment as PSD’s permanent secretary for development, and continue as permanent secretary for culture, community and youth.

The PSD also announced permanent secretary re-designations, which will take effect from July 8, 2024, in tandem with the renaming of the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) as the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI).

Mr Joseph Leong, who is concurrently the permanent secretary for communications and information, for SNDGG, and for cybersecurity in the PMO, will be re-designated as permanent secretary for digital development and information, and for Smart Nation in the PMO. He will continue as permanent secretary for cybersecurity in the PMO.