New online calculator for Singaporeans to check Budget 2023 benefits

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can now get an estimate of how much payouts and rebates they will be receiving as part of Budget 2023.

In an Instagram and Facebook post on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that with the many support measures announced in Tuesday’s Budget speech, it may not be so easy to keep track of all of them.

Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that while Singaporeans could turn to ChatGPT – an online artificial intelligence platform that has recently created a buzz worldwide – the platform may not provide a very accurate answer.

This is in the context of the fact that ChatGPT may not accurately help estimate the benefits one can get from the Budget.

Teams from the Government Technology Agency and the Ministry of Finance have put together an online calculator meant to help people estimate the benefits individuals and their household members can receive under the various packages and schemes, said Mr Wong.