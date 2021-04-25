New one-stop centre in Tampines for volunteering opportunities

Tampines residents now have a one-stop centre for volunteering opportunities with the launch of the new SG Cares Volunteer Centre (VC) @ Tampines yesterday.

The centre, which has been operating since November last year, is run by Brahm Centre, a charity that focuses on promoting mindfulness programmes to reduce stress.

More than 1,400 Tampines residents have benefited from these programmes, art and exercise classes and community care services in the past six months.

The new volunteer centre in Tampines will cater to the different needs of the community by bringing together social service agencies, ground-up initiatives and grassroots to collaborate and share resources.

It will also help to grow volunteerism and build volunteer management capabilities.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli, who was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony, said: "Our SG Cares VCs are key enablers in creating a caring community and in uniting our society.

"They help to channel the good spiritedness and generosity of Singaporeans to where it's most needed in the community. For Singapore to continue to succeed, we must be relentless in our pursuit of building a caring society."

On April 17, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong also said volunteerism by youth and building social bridges are vital to Singapore's society.

Mr Heng had said: "We can do more, where everyone puts in a little bit of effort, and we make a difference."

Mr Masagos, who also co-chairs the SG Cares Steering Committee, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Dr Ang Hak Seng, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Ms Angie Chew, the chief executive and founder of Brahm Centre.

Ms Chew said the Tampines centre, located at Block 473 Tampines Street 43, collaborates with 35 social service agencies and community groups, and aims to partner 80 organisations by June.

Ms Chew started Brahm Centre in 2012 to provide free health education and befriending and counselling services. Brahm Centre in Tampines is its third and largest centre.

Residents interested in volunteering can reach out to Brahm Centre or through volunteer.sg

Charlotte Chong