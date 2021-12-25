448 Omicron cases in S'pore to date, new cluster linked to The Vinyl Bar on River Valley Road

SINGAPORE - An Omicron cluster of 10 cases linked to The Vinyl Bar in River Valley Road has been detected.

All 10 are fully vaccinated and have mild or no symptoms, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Dec 25).

MOH is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing, the statement said.

The primary case in the cluster is a traveller who arrived in Singapore on Dec 14 from the United States on a Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight, MOH said.

The traveller's on-arrival test was negative for the virus but he tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 18, said MOH.

On Dec 15, the traveller met a colleague, who two days later visited The Vinyl Bar at 266 River Valley Road.

Epidemiological investigations found that this was when the colleague likely transmitted the virus to a staff of the bar, as well as to three patrons who were at the bar that evening.

One of the patrons then infected four household members.

Staff and visitors of The Vinyl Bar who have been identified as close contacts of the new cases will be placed on quarantine, said MOH.

As a precautionary measure, staff and visitors who were at the bar at the same time as the traveller's colleague on Dec 17 will be contacted by MOH for a one-time targeted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Meanwhile, all visitors to The Vinyl Bar are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said MOH.