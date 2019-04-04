New offerings include Nintendo World and Minion Park

Visitors to theme park Universal Studios Singapore (USS) at Sentosa will have more new rides and attractions to explore with the introduction of two new areas - Minion Park and Super Nintendo World.

This is part of a $4.5 billion investment by Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), which will see its gross floor area swell by 50 per cent, or 164,000 sq m.

The S.E.A Aquarium, for instance, will have three times the space and be rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium. It will have new features such as holograms of the deep sea, a discovery pool with live creatures and marine conservation education exhibits.

The new offerings are part of a RWS makeover that aims to help cement its status as a top integrated resort (IR) in the region, said its chief executive Tan Hee Teck yesterday. He said the IR, which sees more than 20 million visitors annually, will form an integral part of the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront precinct. "This major reinvestment and expansion... underlines our belief in the business model and the future opportunities that lie ahead," he added.

The USS' new Minion Park area will be based on the popular Despicable Me film franchise and will replace the current Madagascar area.

Super Nintendo World will bring characters from Nintendo games to life. Details will be announced later, RWS said in a statement yesterday.

Over at the waterfront promenade, two new hotels, shops and eateries will spring up over the next few years, as well as a new public attraction that will be part of a nightly show.

The Resorts World Theatre will be replaced by an Adventure Dining Playhouse, which will feature an interactive pirate show.

Plans are also afoot for an unmanned shuttle to run along the Sentosa Boardwalk, which connects the resort island to VivoCity.

New experiences will open every year from 2020 until the expansion is completed in 2025, RWS said.

Dr Michael Chiam, senior tourism lecturer at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, said the new attractions complement Sentosa's offerings and will help to boost Singapore's tourist numbers by providing more options for visitors.