New NUS botany programme aims to increase number of plant experts here

SINGAPORE – A new undergraduate minor programme in botany offered by the National University of Singapore (NUS) aims to increase the number of local flora experts here as the Republic opens more green spaces and conserves more threatened native species.

The minor in botany, which starts in the next academic year in August 2023, is jointly developed by the university and the National Parks Board (NParks) amid a worldwide decline in plant experts, and botany courses in educational institutions.

“We are highly dependent on plants. But due to the lack of training and education in plant biodiversity, more are interested in animals – living things that move – rather than in plants,” said Dr Amy Choong, senior lecturer at the NUS Department of Biological Sciences, who is coordinating the minor at the university.

The minor programme comprises nine existing classes related to the study of plant and fungal biology, horticulture and the region’s biodiversity. Students need to take and pass five of those classes to be certified with the minor.

Students from all faculties qualify for the undergraduate programme as long as they have passed A-level H2 biology or have taken a foundation class in NUS called general biology.

While the new programme comprises classes that are already available in NUS, the minor certification will help to augment graduates’ specialisation in botany.

The specialised knowledge will be an asset to students keen to work in this area, said Dr Chong Kwek Yan, a senior researcher at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

“When an employer scans through a student’s degree transcript and sees the minor (certification), it signals that the student had taken classes relevant to this specialised field and has the passion and knowledge for botany,” said Dr Chong, who also teaches “Vegetation and plant diversity of South-east Asia”, an existing class that will be made compulsory in the new programme.

Singapore aims to add about 200ha of nature parks and start species recovery for 100 more plant species by 2030, said NParks in March.

Urban farming is also gaining ground here to help boost food security, and plant experts are in demand at high-tech farms.

An employer at a local indoor farm previously told The Straits Times that he was looking for an experienced agronomist – an expert in crop production and soil management.

While identifying plants, especially those that are threatened or previously assumed to be extinct, is a key skill expected of plant and environment experts, such expertise here is scarce.