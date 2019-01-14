New notes for Chinese New Year to be available at 42 pop-up ATMs islandwide from Jan 15

SINGAPORE - Those looking to get new and "good-as-new" notes for the upcoming Chinese New Year can pop by any of the 42 temporary ATMs across the island from Tuesday (Jan 15), said DBS Group.

This figure is six more from the 36 pop-up POSB ATMs last year and will allow DBS/POSB customers to obtain new notes with more ease, it said in a statement on Monday.

The temporary ATMs, which were introduced in 2015 in partnership with the People's Association, will be available till the eve of Chinese New Year on Feb 4 at 20 community clubs islandwide, the statement said.

These ATMs will be available 24 hours daily, apart from the ones at Chong Pang and Teck Ghee, which will be available only from 9am to 9.30pm daily, it added.

In the statement, DBS managing director and head of consumer banking group in Singapore Jeremy Soo said: "Our aim is to ensure this season is as stress- and hassle-free as possible for our customers."

Besides making use of the pop-up ATMs, customers will also be able to skip the queue by getting their new and "good-as-new" notes through online reservation this year.

Mr Soo added that with these initiatives, customers will be able to get their new notes quickly and easily, "with more time to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones".

Last year, more than 160,000 customers benefited from the pop-up ATMs, with many of them obtaining their notes outside of banking hours or over the weekend, the statement said.

Customers will be able to use their DBS/POSB cards to withdraw new notes in sums of $100 ($2 x 50), $300 ($10 x 30), $500 ($50 x 10) and $600 ($10 x 20 and $50 x 8), saving the need for multiple transactions.

Customers who prefer to make an online reservation will be able to choose from denominations of $2, $10 and $50 when the system becomes available on Tuesday.

They will be able to collect their new notes on their preferred dates and timings at all full-service branches.

Customers can visit go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes or www.posb.com.sg/cnynotes from Tuesday to reserve their new notes.

DBS said in its statement that special priority queues will continue to be available for the elderly and those with special needs at all full-service branches from Tuesday to Feb 4.

Customers will also be able to use the SMS "Q" notification service option to request for a queue number via SMS prior to visiting the branch and receive notifications on the availability of new notes.

DBS said that those who collect or withdraw new notes at all DBS/POSB branches or pop-up ATMs will receive two sets of DBS or POSB red packets, which are made from environmentally friendly paper.