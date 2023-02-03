New network to develop work injury compensation policies for platform workers

SINGAPORE – A new network has been formed to develop policies for work injury compensation of platform workers.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Friday that his ministry will set up the Platform Workers Work Injury Compensation Implementation Network, which will comprise platform companies, platform workers, insurers and tripartite partners.

This follows the recommendations made by the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers in November 2022 to ensure better injury compensation and financial security for these workers. The moves are expected to be rolled out in the later part of 2024, at the earliest.

The recommendations, accepted in November 2022 by the Government, include making work injury compensation insurance a mandatory provision by platform companies if a worker is injured at work.

The new network will consider perspectives of the various stakeholders when developing processes, such as for claims processing and the reporting of work injuries, said Dr Tan at the start of a dialogue with platform workers that was organised by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as part of its Every Worker Matters conversations, together with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Some key operational policy issues the network will look into include the process for reporting work injuries, claims processing in exceptional scenarios where platform workers are injured while at work for more than one platform company at the same time, and how to determine their earnings to compute income loss compensation.

The companies in the network are ComfortDelGro, Gojek, Grab Singapore, Ryde, Tada, Amazon, Deliveroo, foodpanda, GoGoX, Lalamove, Pickupp, Teleport and uParcel.

The insurers are Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Chubb Insurance Singapore, Etiqa Insurance, Great Eastern General Insurance, Income Insurance and Singapore Life.

Dr Tan also spoke on how the recommendations, when rolled out, will provide retirement and housing adequacy for platform workers.

One of the recommendations involves making Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions compulsory for platform workers and, correspondingly, the platform companies.

The Government will roll this out in stages, where each worker’s CPF contribution rate will increase by an average of up to 2.5 percentage points over five years until it hits 20 per cent.

Those aged 30 and above when this is implemented can choose whether or not to opt for the scheme, as some workers may already have plans for their housing and retirement, and the Government does not want to disrupt that, said Dr Tan.

“So, you have a choice to opt in… But I honestly do strongly recommend that you opt in, especially in this day and age, if you are concerned about whether you have enough for housing and retirement,” he said.

Acknowledging that some platform workers have voiced their concerns about lower take-home pay during the transition period, Dr Tan said the Government is studying how best to provide support to those who require more assistance, to reduce the impact of the policy roll-out. More details will be announced when ready.