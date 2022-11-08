New national plan launched to support, uplift S’pore families at different stages of life

SINGAPORE - A new national plan that aims to support families here through life’s challenges and help people at different stages - such as getting married or having children - was unveiled on Tuesday.

A Singapore Made For Families 2025 was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the CIFA Regional Symposium and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) Asian Family Conference 2022, held at the Hilton Singapore Orchard.

The three-day conference, which started on Tuesday, was also attended by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Minister-of-State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling, as well as other ministers and speakers from Brunei, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

Mr Heng said that the plan, which is in line with the MSF’s initiative Year of Celebrating SG Families, reflects a whole-of-society effort, and will strengthen families by focusing on three areas: culture, empowerment and upliftment.

He said that nurturing a culture that celebrates and supports families is important, and one in which employers can play a big role.

Mr Heng said: “Creating a supportive and flexible environment for their workers to achieve work-life harmony is not just pro-family, it is also pro-business. Workers who are able to balance their work and family are able to better contribute at work.”

Family members can also make a difference by setting aside time to listen to one another or committing to family meal times.

Mr Heng called on fathers to step up too, noting that fathers today are more involved in their children’s lives compared to previous generations.

“I was very busy when my children were growing up, and it was difficult to balance work and family. But I am glad I set aside protected time for them.

“But with norms and cultures shifting, it is heartening to see fathers today spending more quality time with their children, helping out in the house, and enjoying the journey of parenting.”

He said that empowerment is important as well, and while there is strong support in place for young couples and families, ageing families must also be empowered as society ages.

Mr Heng said that couselling and mediation support services in FAM@Family Service Centres will be expanded to ageing families from 2023, to help them cope with the potential stresses of ageing on marriages or family relationships.

Broadened support will be provided for families with different needs, like lower-income families, single parents, and families with those with disabilities.

“For such families, we will provide more upstream and integrated support, to address their challenges and unique circumstances,” said Mr Heng.