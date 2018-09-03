New Muslim marriage rules for minors

A solemnisation room at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM).
A solemnisation room at the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM). PHOTO: MYPAPER
New rules will take effect on Oct 1 to legally require Muslim couples to attend a marriage preparation course before they wed if one of them is below the age of 21. In addition, the minor's parents or guardians must also give their consent.

Currently, under the Administration of Muslim Law Act, only the consent of the wali - the bride's lawful guardian - is required if she is a minor.

The move is aimed at strengthening Muslim families.

The number of Muslim marriages involving minors has been falling in Singapore, but they are still proportionally higher than those of other races, according to Department of Statistics data.

