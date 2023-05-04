New multi-role combat vessels to act as force multiplier for S’pore navy

SINGAPORE – The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) will acquire six new Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCVs) to replace its ageing fleet of Victory-Class Missile Corvettes (MCVs), which have been in service since 1989.

The newer vessels will not be a like-for-like replacement, said the RSN.

“The MCV was designed for the 1980s and served its purpose very well. But the threat environment in the 1980s versus the threat environment in 2040 will be very different,” said RSN Major James Lim, the operations lead of the MRCV project, in a media briefing on April 27.

Here are five things to know about the new MRCVs:

1. Integrating unmanned system capabilities

In addition to being capable fighting ships, the MRCVs will act as a mothership for unmanned systems.

They function as a force multiplier for the navy fleet, as unmanned drones positioned on the ship expand the area which the ship can oversee.

The unmanned systems can range from air and surface to underwater vehicles. But the baseline is that the MRCVs will be used for surveillance purposes, added the RSN.

2. Staying flexible

Currently, many of the RSN’s platforms are geared towards handling specific tasks.

Going forward, the RSN will no longer design type-specific platforms, but rather, systems and ships that are modular in nature.

“(These) allow us the dimension and flexibility to span the entire conflict spectrum,” said Maj Lim.

To do this, the RSN is building a modular platform that will equip the MRCVs with the capability and versatility to handle multiple situations.