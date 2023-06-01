New MRT trains with more space, larger windows to run on North-South, East-West Lines from June 4

SINGAPORE – Passengers can look forward to riding new trains with features such as more open spaces and large windows on the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL) from Sunday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday said the first batch of 16 new six-carriage trains from Alstom will be put into service from Sunday, at the rate of about two every month, and replace the first three generations of NSEWL trains.

The 106 new trains will be rolled out progressively over the next three years till the end of 2026, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran at a preview event at Tuas Depot.

On Thursday, LTA also announced that it has bought six new trains for the North East Line, and 23 new trains for the Circle Line from Alstom.

These trains are meant to add capacity for when the North East Line extension to Punggol Coast opens in 2024, and the three-station Circle Line 6 begins operations in 2026.

Mr Iswaran said the new NSEWL trains come with features that “really enhance reliability and comfort for passengers”.

The cabins are designed with more open spaces to accommodate wheelchairs, bicycles and strollers, as well as ergonomic perch seats, which take up less space and thus accommodate more passengers on the trains.