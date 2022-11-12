New MOM programme to help migrant workers manage health problems

SINGAPORE - Migrant workers with chronic diseases will get help to manage their medical conditions under a programme launched by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Saturday.

Under the programme, they will have access to a health library with materials in their native languages on chronic and infectious diseases. They will also undergo annual basic screening for cardiovascular diseases.

The programme, which the ministry has named Project Mocca (Management of Oral and Chronic Conditions and Ailments), is expected to benefit about 300,000 migrant workers.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon launched it when he attended a ceremony on Saturday to mark the official opening of a new medical centre for migrant workers in Gul Circle operated by Fullerton Health.

Dr Koh said it was not enough to provide care to migrant workers only when they are unwell.

Since March 2021, around one in eight newly arrived migrant workers has been found to have at least one chronic disease, such as diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol.

“If these conditions are allowed to continue without good management, our migrant workers may over time develop severe complications, which will impact their livelihoods,” Dr Koh said.

“And not just their health, but (it may) also bring a lot of burdens onto our employers as well. So it is something that needs to be managed for collective benefit for the whole ecosystem.”

He said Project Mocca’s three thrusts are to address knowledge gaps and inculcate healthier practices among migrant workers, to detect and manage risk factors, and to treat and control disease progression.

Information materials in the migrant workers’ native languages on chronic and infectious diseases, oral and mental health diseases, and nutrition will be made available to migrant workers on the MOM website and at medical centres.

There will also be public education roadshows.

To allow early detection of chronic diseases, migrant workers enrolled under the Primary Care Plan (PCP) who are aged 40 and above, as well as those with pre-existing risk factors like family history, can undergo an annual basic screening for cardiovascular risk factors. The PCP is required for migrant workers and is paid for by employers to cover medical consultations and treatments, medical examinations for work pass purposes, and telemedicine services.