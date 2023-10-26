New MOE survey initiative to understand parents’ views on policies

SINGAPORE – Parents of school-going children will be able to give their views on key education policies and issues through a new initiative by the Ministry of Education (MOE).

In response to queries, an MOE spokesperson said that more than 10,000 parents were invited by e-mail on Oct 16 and 17 to take part in Parents’ Voices, a new platform to gather parents’ perspectives through surveys.

These parents were randomly selected from MOE’s database to ensure representation of children across different age groups and primary, secondary, or pre-university levels.

The spokesperson said this latest initiative complements the ministry’s existing “touchpoints” with parents, like through schools and parent support groups.

Parents will be invited to complete a few surveys a year.

Dr Khoo Ai Leng, 45, a pharmacist, said she hopes such questionnaires will be a means not just for engagement, but also for parents to provide input on policies and changes before they are implemented. This is so that MOE can take into account parents’ concerns and adjust policies accordingly, she added.

Dr Khoo, who has four children aged two to 14, said that parents can also help to shape some education policies, by contributing their own views on how children learn at home.

MOE has in recent years stepped up efforts to engage parents, including new initiatives, webinars and live interactive sessions on social media.

In 2019, MOE released a set of guidelines on how schools can work closer with families. These guidelines – which focus on helping children build self-management skills and resilience – were developed together with schools and parents.

Parents can also receive resources curated by a team of MOE specialists and educators through Parents Gateway, an app that connects parents and schools on key administrative matters. Called the Parent Kit, these resources provide tips and advice on parenting.

Ms Mehraj Begum, 36, who works in the education sector, hopes that this new initiative will give parents more say in helping to shape key education policies in future.

As a parent of a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl, she is concerned about how schools will increasingly implement digital learning with the recent launch of the Transforming Education through Technology (EdTech) Masterplan 2030 in September.

The plan outlines how schools can better use technology to enhance teaching and learning.

“I want to know how schools will strike a balance between increasing screen time and meaningful learning on online learning platforms,” said Ms Begum.

She added: “If MOE changes something, I want to be in the know and have a say, especially if those policy changes directly affect my children.”