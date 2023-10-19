New Minds Hub at Bukit Batok offers services for people with intellectual disabilities, caregivers

SINGAPORE - Twenty-year-old Lucas Ho, who has autism, dropped out of his final year in Pathlight School’s vocational track in March, as he struggled to keep up with the lessons and refused to go to school.

His father Ho Tong Fatt applied to enrol him in a day activity centre in May, but the earliest he will be able to get a spot is next year due to the long wait list.

Meanwhile, Mr Ho keeps his son kept busy with crafts, painting and board game sessions at a centre for people with special needs.

The father-and-son pair are among 400 people who have benefited from three Minds Hubs at Farrer, Eunos and Bukit Batok. The first centre in Farrer was opened in November 2022.

The newest Minds Hub at Bukit Batok was officially opened on Thursday to provide programmes such as painting and cooking for people with intellectual disabilities, and support for their caregivers.

Located at Bukit Batok Street 21, Minds Hub @ YMCA-Minds Bukit Batok serves as a one-stop touchpoint for persons with intellectual disability living in the West.

Mr Ho, who works from home as a data analyst, drives his son to either the Eunos or Bukit Batok centre from their home in Pasir Ris every week.

“Lucas can socialise at the Minds Hub. He enjoys going for the activities, is less stressed and has fewer meltdowns now. I hope even after he goes to the day activity centre, he can come back here like it’s a CC (Community Club).”

He hopes his son can find work in a sheltered workshop eventually.